Newly appointed Lalitpur SP tests positive for COVID-19

Newly appointed Superintendent of Police (SP) of Lalitpur, Pramod Kumar, has tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Saturday. Kumar had taken charge of the district on Friday and was found positive the same evening, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Dhanesh Garg said.

Soon after taking over the charge, the SP felt some discomfort and underwent a COVID test, the result of which came out as positive, the CMO said, adding that he is in home-isolation and undergoing treatment. All those who had come in contact with him will also be tested, the CMO said.