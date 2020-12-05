Fire destroys four shops in Thane district

A major fire on Saturday night destroyed four shops located on a private compound in Mumbra in Thane district of Maharashtra, a civic official said. Nobody was injured in the incident, said Santosh Kadam who heads Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The blaze erupted in a shop around 9 pm and spread fast to neighbourhood shops, he said, adding that the cause of the incident cannot be known immediately. The fire is yet to be brought under control.