Fire destroys four shops in Thane district

Fire destroys four shops in Thane districtPTI | Thane | Updated: 05-12-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 22:53 IST
A major fire on Saturday night destroyed four shops located on a private compound in Mumbra in Thane district of Maharashtra, a civic official said. Nobody was injured in the incident, said Santosh Kadam who heads Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).
The blaze erupted in a shop around 9 pm and spread fast to neighbourhood shops, he said, adding that the cause of the incident cannot be known immediately. The fire is yet to be brought under control.
