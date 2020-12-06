Man attacked by stray bull in UP, dies

A 35-year-old man died after he was attacked by a stray bull in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Sunday, police said

The deceased has been identified as Jagjeet, they said. Jagjeet was going on his bicycle when the bull attacked him in Hisampur Dubra under Manjhanpur police station area. He died on the spot, SHO Manish Kumar Pandey said

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said.