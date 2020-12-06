Left Menu
Telangana CM pays tribute to Ambedkar

Hyderabad, Dec 6 PTI Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raoon Sunday paid rich tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary. The Chief Minister said the Telangana government had taken up several programmes and welfare measures in tune withAmbedkars philosophy.Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a Dalit icon, passed away in 1956. PTI VVK NVG NVG

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-12-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 15:38 IST
Hyderabad, Dec 6 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raoon Sunday paid rich tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary. Rao recalled the yeoman service ofAmbedkarto the country, an official press release said.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, saidAmbedkars philosophy, thoughts and ideals continue to inspire and give strength to the people of the country. The Chief Minister said the Telangana government had taken up several programmes and welfare measures in tune withAmbedkars philosophy.

Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a Dalit icon, passed away in 1956. PTI VVK NVG NVG

