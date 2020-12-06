Two policemen held hostage by villagers in UP's Shahjahanpur

Two police constables were allegedly held hostage by angry villagers after they thrashed a man here, following which police personnel in large numbers were sent to rescue the duo. Police constables Sandeep Chaudhary and Ravi Lal reached Hajipur village on Saturday night and started hurling abuses at a man who was standing near his house, the officials said on Sunday.

When the man objected to their behaviour, the two policemen started beating him up, they said. Upon hearing some noises, a group of villagers reached the spot and held the two constables hostage.

The angry villagers released the constables after police personnel in large numbers reached there. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

Superintendent of Police S Anand told PTI that Chaudhary and Lal were sent to police lines on Saturday night itself after they were found prima facie guilty..