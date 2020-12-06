Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two policemen held hostage by villagers in UP's Shahjahanpur

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.Superintendent of Police S Anand told PTI that Chaudhary and Lal were sent to police lines on Saturday night itself after they were found prima facie guilty..

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 06-12-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 15:46 IST
Two policemen held hostage by villagers in UP's Shahjahanpur

Two police constables were allegedly held hostage by angry villagers after they thrashed a man here, following which police personnel in large numbers were sent to rescue the duo. Police constables Sandeep Chaudhary and Ravi Lal reached Hajipur village on Saturday night and started hurling abuses at a man who was standing near his house, the officials said on Sunday.

When the man objected to their behaviour, the two policemen started beating him up, they said. Upon hearing some noises, a group of villagers reached the spot and held the two constables hostage.

The angry villagers released the constables after police personnel in large numbers reached there. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

Superintendent of Police S Anand told PTI that Chaudhary and Lal were sent to police lines on Saturday night itself after they were found prima facie guilty..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1700 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of second T20I between India and Australia in Sydney. Post-match press conference copies from Sydney.Report of ISL match between Mumbai FC and Odisha FC. Report...

Judge's death: Guj HC, other courts to remain shut on Monday

The Gujarat High Court and subordinate courts in the state will remain closed on Monday on account of the death of Justice G R Udhwani, the HC said on Sunday. Justice Udhwani 59, the sitting HC judge, tested positive for COVID-19 on Novembe...

72-year-old dies trying to save his cows, calves from fire

A 72-year-old farmer has died of burn injuries he received during an attempt to save his cows and calves trapped inside a burning thatched cowshed here, police said on Sunday. Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said the incident happened...

Volkswagen CEO expects autonomous cars on market from 2025-2030

The chief executive of Volkswagen , the worlds largest vehicle maker by sales, expects autonomous vehicles to be ready for sale between 2025 and 2030, he told a magazine.Herbert Diess cited the improving performance of computer chips needed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020