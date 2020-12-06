Youth held for allegedly abducting, raping girl in UP's Ballia

Police have apprehended a 17-year-old youth for allegedly abducting and raping a minor girl in a village here in Bhimpura Police Station area, an official said on Sunday. The 16-year-old girl was allegedly lured by the youth on the pretext of marriage, SHO of Bhimpura Police Station Shivmilan said.

"On the complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case was registered against the youth," he added. Police rescued the girl on Saturday and apprehended the accused, he said.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination, police said..