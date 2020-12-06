DRI seizes gold worth Rs 2.25cr from Bihar; one held

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized over 4 kg of smuggled gold bars, valued at Rs 2.25 crore, from a Delhi-bound train at Patna station here and arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, DRI sleuths conducted a search operation in a coach of Dibrugarh-Delhi special train on Friday and recovered 26 gold bars, he said.

"The person, a resident of Sangli district of Maharashtra, was arrested as he could not provide any valid document for the gold biscuits seized from his possession," the DRI official said. During interrogation, he revealed that the gold bars were smuggled from Myanmar, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

The Patna arm of the agency had recently apprehended two persons from Patliputra railway station after 12 gold bars of foreign origin were recovered from their possession..