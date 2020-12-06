People from 2 MP villages fight over irrigation water, 1 dead

A 50-year-old man was killedand several people were injured in a clash over water forirrigation between residents of two villages in Sagar districtin Madhya Pradesh,, a police official said on Sunday

Villagers from Bajdega and Dhad, under Bahrol policestation limits, 30 kilometres from the district headquarters,were involved, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP)Vikram Singh Kushwaha

"There was a dispute over water released from a canalfor irrigation. The two groups clashed with sticks and stones,leaving Khilan Yadav of Dhad, dead. A dozen people wereinjured," the ASP said.