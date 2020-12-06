Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K DDC polls: BJP seeks rejection of candidature of Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan leader

Andotra, the wife of Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan founder and former minister Choudhary Lal Singh, is fighting the DDC elections from the Keediya-Gandyal constituency in Kathua district.Andotra is an accused in a case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI against her educational trust and some government officials over alleged encroachment on a huge tract of government land.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-12-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 19:25 IST
J-K DDC polls: BJP seeks rejection of candidature of Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan leader

The BJP approached the poll panel on Sunday and sought rejection of the candidature of Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan nominee Kanta Andotra in the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that she did not disclose information related to a CBI case against her in the nomination papers. Andotra, the wife of Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan founder and former minister Choudhary Lal Singh, is fighting the DDC elections from the Keediya-Gandyal constituency in Kathua district.

Andotra is an accused in a case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against her educational trust and some government officials over alleged encroachment on a huge tract of government land. In a letter to the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer, BJP leader Hunar Gupta demanded the rejection of the candidature of Andotra, saying her name figured as an accused in the CBI FIR and accusing her of "misrepresentation and concealing" information in her nomination papers.

Gupta said the DSS leader stands booked by the CBI and "the concealment of this important fact from nomination papers warrants strict legal action against her." In September, the CBI registered the case against R B Education Trust, some people associated with it, and several government officials, including a former deputy commissioner of Kathua. The agency had in June registered a preliminary enquiry on the allegations of encroachment on a huge tract of public/government/forest land in Kathua by certain persons in violation of the J&K Agrarian Reforms Act in connivance with revenue and forest officials.

It was alleged that the accused were involved in a conspiracy with the educational trust through its chairperson to allow the trust to retain land beyond the permissible ceiling limit of 100 standard kanal by deliberately giving wrong exemption of 32 kanals of grazing land and showing the land as "orchard". It was also alleged that the educational trust, in connivance with the other accused, got done wrong calculation of standard kanal of the land measuring 316 kanal and 17 marlas to escape the ceiling imposed by the law, the CBI had said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

TMC govt opposing Centre's farm laws despite enacting similar legislation in Bengal: Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed on Sunday that the Mamata Banerjee dispensation, which is vehemently opposing the Centres farm laws, has passed a similar legislation in Bengal to give farmers the right to sell pr...

Maharashtra records 4,757 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 18,52,266; death toll goes up by 40 to 47,734: Health department.

Maharashtra records 4,757 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 18,52,266 death toll goes up by 40 to 47,734 Health department....

SAD appeals to Punjabis to support Bharat Bandh call on Dec 8

Chandigarh, Dec 6 PTI SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday appealed to Punjabis to support the Bharat Bandh on December 8 called by farmer unions against the new farm laws. Badal also said his party would work assiduously alongside the p...

Frothing in Yamna: CPCB asks agencies of Delhi, UP, Haryana to ensure treatment of sewage

The Central Pollution Control Board CPCB on Sunday expressed concern over the growing pollution and frothing in Yamuna and asked the agencies concerned in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ensure no sewage is discharged into the river. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020