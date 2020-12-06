Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam legislator booked for making derogatory remarks against BJP MLA

Narzary had allegedly called actor-turned-politician Deka a sex worker on Saturday while speaking to reporters between election campaigning for the Bodoland Territorial Council BTC elections, the first phase of which is on Monday.The local BJP leaders on Sunday morning filed the police complaint and slammed the BPF leaders comment.

PTI | Kajalgaon | Updated: 06-12-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 22:57 IST
Assam legislator booked for making derogatory remarks against BJP MLA

A case was registered against Bodoland People's Front (BPF) legislator Kamal Shing Narzary on Sunday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against its ally BJP's MLA Angoorlata Deka, police said. The case was registered with the Bijni police station after receiving a complaint in the matter, Chirang Superintendent of Police Sudhakar Singh said.

"The FIR was lodged under Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 500 (punishment for defamation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code. We will inquire into the matter as per the law," Singh told PTI. Narzary had allegedly called actor-turned-politician Deka a "sex worker" on Saturday while speaking to reporters between election campaigning for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, the first phase of which is on Monday.

The local BJP leaders on Sunday morning filed the police complaint and slammed the BPF leader's comment. The BJP and the BPF, which are part of a coalition government in the state, are separately contesting the election to the 40-member BTC.

Both the parties are engaged in a bitter campaign with the usage of many unparliamentary words by the leaders of the two outfits. The first phase of the BTC elections will take place on December 7 for 21 constituencies, while the second phase for 19 seats will be held on December 10.

Votes will be counted on December 12. Hagrama Mohilary-led BPF has been in power in the BTC since 2005, while the BJP is attempting to dislodge its ally from the local council.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Senior police official held for amassing assets illegally

Hyderabad, Dec 6 PTI A senior police official was on Sunday taken into custody by the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB inKamareddy district of Telangana for allegedly amassing wealth worth over Rs 2 crore illegally. On December 4, a case was regi...

One dead, 3 injured in explosion during land-levelling work

One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a blast, apparently of some explosive material, during land-levelling work in Sangli district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred in Tasgaon tehsils B...

Rugby-France turn potential farce into show of force despite England defeat

France felt equally proud and frustrated after their inexperienced team conceded a 22-19 sudden-death defeat by England in the Autumn Nations Cup final at Twickenham on Sunday.Les Bleus, whose starting XV boasted 68 caps to Englands 772, re...

Venezuela votes for parliament as opposition denounces fraud

Venezuelans voted on Sunday to choose a new congress in an election the opposition is boycotting and most Western nations call a fraud by President Nicolas Maduro to retake the last state institution not in the hands of the ruling Socialist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020