One dead, 15 injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai building

A 62-year-old woman died and 15 people were injured in a fire caused by a gas cylinder blast in a residential building in Lalbaug area of Mumbai on Sunday morning, officials said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 23:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A 62-year-old woman died and 15 people were injured in a fire caused by a gas cylinder blast in a residential building in Lalbaug area of Mumbai on Sunday morning, officials said. The condition of nine people, including a minor girl, is reported to be critical as they received 70 per cent to 95 per cent burns, a fire official said.

Sushila Bangre, who was critically injured in the incident, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday night at KEM hospital, the official said. He said the injured persons remained admitted in KEM Hospital and Global Hospital, both in Parel, and in Masina Hospital in Byculla.

The blaze erupted around 7.20 am on the second floor of ground-plus-four storey Sarabhai building in Ganesh Galli locality, he said. "There was a cylinder blast after gas leakage. The wall of a room collapsed after the blast," Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednedkar told PTI.

"I personally visited the spot. The condition of a minor girl is stated to be critical and she is referred to Masina Hospital," she said. The blast led to a fire in the premises, injuring 16 people, a fire official said.

It was a 'level-one' (minor) fire. Two water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by around 7.50 am, he said..

