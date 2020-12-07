CBI registers case against Unitech Limited's Managing Director for bank fraud
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Unitech Limited's Managing Director Sanjay Chandra, his father and brother for alleged bank fraud in Canara Bank, said CBI.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 08:40 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 08:40 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Unitech Limited's Managing Director Sanjay Chandra, his father and brother for alleged bank fraud in Canara Bank, said CBI.
Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused in Delhi and Gurugram. Further investigation is underway, CBI informed.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gurugram
- Sanjay Chandra