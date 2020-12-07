No construction or felling of trees for Central Vista project, directs SC

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed displeasure over the way the Centre is "aggressively" going ahead with the construction work of the Central Vista and directed that no construction, demolition or felling of trees shall take place for the project. A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, observed that the Central government may lay down the foundation stone for the project but it cannot go ahead with construction work of the project.

The bench was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Rs 20,000 crores project for the redevelopment of the Central Vista in the national capital, which made certain allegations of violations in the project. No construction, demolition or felling of trees shall take place for the Central Vista project, the bench said.

This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to lay the foundation stone and perform 'Bhumi Pujan' for the construction of the new Parliament building, which is a part of the Central Vista project, on December 10. (ANI)