India's COVID-19 active caseload falls below 4 lakh mark, lowest after 140 days

India's total active COVID-19 caseload has fallen below the 4 lakh mark on Monday to 3,96,729, which is the lowest after 140 days, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 12:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India's total active COVID-19 caseload has fallen below the 4 lakh mark on Monday to 3,96,729, which is the lowest after 140 days, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total active cases were 3,90,459 on July 20, 2020.

Continuing with the trend of the last 10 days, India has reported more daily recoveries than daily new cases during the past 24 hours. While 32,981 new positive cases were found in the country, 39,109 new recoveries were registered during the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

The difference of 6,128 between new recoveries and new cases has led to a net decline of 6,519 cases from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. According to the statement from the Union Health Ministry, "New cases per million population in India recorded in the past seven days are amongst the lowest in the world; the figure for the last seven days is 182."

"The number of cases per million population has also been historically low for India. India's case per million is 6,988 against the world average of 8,438," the Ministry added. The recovery rate has improved to 94.45 per cent today. The total recovered cases presently stand at 91,39,901. The gap between recovered cases and active cases has crossed 87 lakhs (87,43,172) today.

81.20 per cent of the new recovered cases are from 10 States/Union Territories. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 7,486 newly recovered cases, followed by Kerala with 5,217 new recoveries.

76.20 per cent of the new cases are from 10 States/UTs Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 4,777. This is followed by Maharashtra and West Bengal with 4,757 new cases and 3,143 new cases respectively.

Moreover, 391 case fatalities have been recorded in the past 24 hours. Ten States/UTs account for 75.07 per cent of new deaths. Delhi saw the maximum casualties (69), while West Bengal and Maharashtra witnessed 46 and 40 daily deaths, respectively.

The overall COVID-19 cases has reached 96,77,203 including 3,96,729 active cases. As many as 39,109 new cases have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of discharges to 91,39,901. With 391 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,40,573. (ANI)

