Romanian leftist Social Democrats lead in parliamentary vote-partial results

Romanian leftist Social Democrats lead in parliamentary vote-partial resultsReuters | Bucharest | Updated: 07-12-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 14:37 IST
Romania's opposition Social Democrats (PSD) won Sunday's general election with just under 30% of votes in both houses of parliament, partial official results showed on Monday, confirming a preliminary independent count.
The centrist Liberals of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban came second with 24.2%-24.7% of votes for the two houses. The centrist alliance USR-Plus, a likely coalition partner for the Liberals won 15.4% of votes.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ludovic Orban
- Liberals
- Social Democrats