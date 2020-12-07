Five suspected terrorists arrested; Khalistani-Kashmir terror link comes to light

Left Menu
Five suspected terrorists, two of whom were allegedly involved in the murder of Shaurya Chakra winner Balwinder Singh in Punjab, were arrested on Monday in east Delhis Shakarpur area after an encounter and have revealed Pakistan spy agency ISIs attempt to link up terror outfits in Kashmir with Khalistan operatives, officials said.

Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Five suspected terrorists, two of whom were allegedly involved in the murder of Shaurya Chakra winner Balwinder Singh in Punjab, were arrested on Monday in east Delhi's Shakarpur area after an encounter and have revealed Pakistan spy agency ISI's attempt to link up terror outfits in Kashmir with Khalistan operatives, officials said. According to police, three of the five arrested are from Kashmir, while the rest are from Punjab.

Two of the Punjab-based men were involved in the killing of Balwinder Singh in Punjab, they said. Singh, who received the Shaurya Chakra for fighting militancy, was shot dead in October.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said, "On Monday morning, our team received specific information that two Punjab based criminals were supposed to receive some money from three Kashmiris. On this specific information, five people were arrested after a brief exchange of fire from the Laxmi Nagar area in Delhi." Three pistols, two kilograms of heroin and Rs one lakh cash were recovered from them along with the two cars in which they were travelling, he said. During preliminary investigation, it has emerged that there was an attempt to link up terror outfits active in Kashmir with Khalistan operatives by Pakistan's ISI, he said.

The three Kashmir-based men were supplying money to the other two to carry out targeted killings. The money was from the sale of drugs. "They were selling drugs and the proceeds were used for financing terror in Punjab," the officer said. Further investigation is on.

