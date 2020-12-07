Left Menu
Guj: Man steals Rs 2.7L from grandmother's a/c for gambling

He then used that number in another phone and opened a PayTm account linked to his grandmothers bank account, through which he allegedly withdrew the money, cyber crime police inspector M H Puwar said.His grandmother thought her phone was not working as the SIM cards recharge was over.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-12-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 16:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 19-year-old man from Ahmedabad has been arrested for allegedly withdrawing over Rs 2.71 lakh fraudulently from his grandmother's bank account for indulging in online gambling, police said on Monday. A few days back, the man's grandmother lodged a police complaint that Rs 2,71,359 was allegedly withdrawn by someone from her bank account between September and November this year through UPI transactions.

During an investigation into the complaint, the police's cyber crime cell found that the accused switched off his grandmothers mobile phone and took out its SIM card. He then used that number in another phone and opened a PayTm account linked to his grandmother's bank account, through which he allegedly withdrew the money, cyber crime police inspector M H Puwar said.

His grandmother thought her phone was not working as the SIM card's recharge was over. The police tracked the accused through the mobile number used by him and arrested him on Sunday, the official said.

The accused withdrew the money as he was in the habit of gambling online and spending money on luxurious items, the official said.

