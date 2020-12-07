Mumbai orchestra bar raided, 42 people held

An orchestra bar in Akurli area ofMumbai's Kandivali suburb was raided and 42 people, including30 customers, were arrested, an official of the police's northregion said on Monday

The raid was conducted by the special squad of theadditional commissioner of police (north) late Sunday nightand 19 women were found dancing in an obscene manner withcustomers, he said

"Apart from customers, the cashier, manager, ninewaiters and two singers were also arrested. They have beenbooked under IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act," he added.