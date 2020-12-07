Maha: Six get 7-year rigorous imprisonment for murder bid

Six persons have been convicted on the charge of attempting to murder a man in 2014 by a court here in Maharashtra which handed them seven-year rigorous imprisonment. In his order issued last week, additional sessions court judge RR Vaishnav also imposed the fine of Rs 13,000 on each of the convicts.

The victim, Sunil Kondbhar, was attacked in Thane on June 8, 2014 with sharp weapons, public prosecutor Sanjay Londhe said. The attack was the fallout of a dispute between Kondbhar and one Shivaji Thakur, both office-bearers of Hindu Garjana Association, over accounts of donations, the court was told.

The six convicts are identified as Bharadwaj alias Bala Kishor Londhe, Prasanna alias Babalu Bhaguram, Prashant Khopade, Shivaji alias Shiva Kalyan Thakur, Ganesh Pawar, and Sagar Jadhav. In his order, the judge noted that the prosecution has proved the charges against the accused beyond doubt.

"In democracy, the law is an instrument of fostering social order (and it) is also required to be used as a channel for doing good and conversely for curbing evil," the judge noted.