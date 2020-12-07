Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Six get 7-year rigorous imprisonment for murder bid

In his order issued last week, additional sessions court judge RR Vaishnav also imposed the fine of Rs 13,000 on each of the convicts.The victim, Sunil Kondbhar, was attacked in Thane on June 8, 2014 with sharp weapons, public prosecutor Sanjay Londhe said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-12-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 16:45 IST
Maha: Six get 7-year rigorous imprisonment for murder bid
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Six persons have been convicted on the charge of attempting to murder a man in 2014 by a court here in Maharashtra which handed them seven-year rigorous imprisonment. In his order issued last week, additional sessions court judge RR Vaishnav also imposed the fine of Rs 13,000 on each of the convicts.

The victim, Sunil Kondbhar, was attacked in Thane on June 8, 2014 with sharp weapons, public prosecutor Sanjay Londhe said. The attack was the fallout of a dispute between Kondbhar and one Shivaji Thakur, both office-bearers of Hindu Garjana Association, over accounts of donations, the court was told.

The six convicts are identified as Bharadwaj alias Bala Kishor Londhe, Prasanna alias Babalu Bhaguram, Prashant Khopade, Shivaji alias Shiva Kalyan Thakur, Ganesh Pawar, and Sagar Jadhav. In his order, the judge noted that the prosecution has proved the charges against the accused beyond doubt.

"In democracy, the law is an instrument of fostering social order (and it) is also required to be used as a channel for doing good and conversely for curbing evil," the judge noted.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: NorthEast United rope in Alison Kharsyntiew as assistant coach

NorthEast United FC have appointed former Shillong Lajong head coach Alison Kharsyntiew as their Indian assistant coach. The 33-year-old, who hails from Shillong is an AFC A-license holder and was in charge of the Shillong club for two year...

Ethiopia scorns guerrilla war fears, U.N. team shot at in Tigray

Ethiopias government denied on Monday that northern forces whom its troops have fought for a month would be able to mount a guerrilla insurgency, while diplomats said a United Nations team was shot at while trying to visit a refugee camp. F...

Farm laws not anti-farmer, says MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said the three farm laws enacted by the NDA government at the Centre were not anti-farmer, but reflective of Prime Minister Narendra Modis efforts to ensure the welfare of the ry...

Farmers protest: Athletes march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan to return awards, halted midway

Led by two-time Asian Games gold-winning former wrestler Kartar Singh, a few sportspersons from Punjab on Monday marched towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan to return 35 national sports awards in a show of solidarity with farmers agitating again...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020