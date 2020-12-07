Left Menu
Development News Edition

11 killed in two accidents in Rajasthan

Six people died and two were injured when a jeep in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck in Churu district.The incident occurred near Bhanipura when the jeep was on its way to Dungargarh in Bikaner, police said. The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police added.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-12-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 16:52 IST
11 killed in two accidents in Rajasthan

Eleven people were killed and 12 injured in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan on Monday, police said. Six people died and two were injured when a jeep in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck in Churu district.

The incident occurred near Bhanipura when the jeep was on its way to Dungargarh in Bikaner, police said. The deceased were identified as Lalaram (60), Reshmi (65), Kanaram (40), Kalawati (30), Kamla (35) and Seema Devi (50), the police said, adding that the injured are being treated at the district hospital. In Bhilwara, a van and a truck collided on Sunday night, killing five people and injuring 10. The injured include four children.

The accident occurred near Gaushala roundabout in Jahajpur area when the victims were returning home after attending a wedding in Ajmer. The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police added.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Cops detain Akhilesh Yadav after he sits on dharna on road, breaks cordon

Police took Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav into custody on Monday after party workers led by him broke through a security cordon to sit on a dharna in the heart of the city to oppose the new farm bills. Yadav was detained for violatin...

Luck isn't really on our side: Holding after defeat against Tottenham

After suffering a defeat against Tottenham, Arsenals Rob Holding said his team needs a bit of luck to turn their fortunes around. Arsenal witnessed a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. Were going through a bit of ...

Nissan receives 5,000 bookings for its compact SUV Magnite

Nissan Motor India on Monday said it has received 5,000 bookings for its newly launched compact SUV, Magnite, with majority of the bookings for the top variants. In addition, the company has also received over 50,000 enquiries for the vehic...

ISL 7: NorthEast United rope in Alison Kharsyntiew as assistant coach

NorthEast United FC have appointed former Shillong Lajong head coach Alison Kharsyntiew as their Indian assistant coach. The 33-year-old, who hails from Shillong is an AFC A-license holder and was in charge of the Shillong club for two year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020