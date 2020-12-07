Left Menu
Ensure online education for specially-abled students, says HC

The Bombay High Court on Monday said it was the Maharashtra governments duty to ensure special online education for specially-abled students across the state and suggested using Doordarshan to telecast educational programmes. on Doordarshan and show special educational programmes, Chief Justice Datta said.

The Bombay High Court on Monday said it was the Maharashtra government's duty to ensure special online education for specially-abled students across the state and suggested using Doordarshan to telecast educational programmes. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation filed by an NGO, Anamprem, raising concerns over problems being faced by students with disabilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The petitioner's advocate, Uday Warunjikar, told the court that due to various problems like non-availability of staff, or mobile facilities, students with disabilities are unable to pursue their education in this pandemic. Warunjikar suggested the government make use of local government channels and radio to impart education for such students.

"Find out some solution.. It is the state government's duty. You (government) can take some slot.. for one or two hours.. on Doordarshan and show special educational programmes," Chief Justice Datta said. The bench directed the petitioner to submit suggestions to the state government and asked the government to study them and consider what measures can be undertaken to address the issue.

The court directed the government to submit its report by January 18..

