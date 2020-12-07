Aircraft lessors do not oppose Norwegian Air's request for creditor protection

Aircraft lessors do not oppose Norwegian Air's request for creditor protectionReuters | Dublin | Updated: 07-12-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 17:27 IST
Major aircraft lessors including Aercap and BOC Aviation, and Avolon on Monday told the Irish High Court that they do not oppose a petition for extended creditor protection by Norwegian Air and some of its subsidiaries.
Norwegian last month asked the court to begin a so-called examinership legal process as the carrier seeks to stave off collapse amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The lessors told a hearing on Monday that they were neutral on Norwegian's petition.
Also Read: Russian, Chinese intelligence targeting Norwegian oil secrets -report
- READ MORE ON:
- Norwegian