Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian, Chinese intelligence targeting Norwegian oil secrets -report

The report said more than 50 Norwegian oil and gas companies including Equinor and the oil and energy ministry had been the subject of a cyber attack in 2014. "Russian, Chinese and other countries' intelligence services have large technological and human resources, and they work long-term, purposefully and with a large degree of patience," the counterintelligence service said.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 03-12-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 22:27 IST
Russian, Chinese intelligence targeting Norwegian oil secrets -report
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russia, China and other countries are using espionage to glean secrets of Norway's petroleum industry and plans by its government to cut or increase production, the Norwegian counterintelligence service PST said. In a report dated Nov. 5 but published on Thursday, the service warned of possible attempts to recruit sources or hack computers, as in a major cyber attack six years ago, and said renewable energy could become a focus for foreign spies.

"PST expects that the use of economic tools and network operations will increase in the next 18 months," it said. The warning comes less than four months after Norway expelled a Russian diplomat on suspicion of espionage and detained his contact, a Norwegian citizen.

Risk management and quality assurance consultancy DNV GL has said the Norwegian suspect worked at its oil and gas unit, specialising in 3D printing and materials technology. Spies are after oil and gas technology which could have both civilian and military uses, commercial secrets and any details of plans by western Europe's largest oil producer for new exploration licenses or regulation of oil production, PST said.

Norway joined OPEC and allies including Russia in imposing national output cuts after oil prices crashed in April as the COVID-19 pandemic quashed demand. While the OPEC+ group is considering whether to extend the curbs into 2021, Norway's oil and energy ministry told Reuters on Tuesday it did not plan to do so.

Oslo could hand out a record number of licenses for exploration in the Arctic Barents Sea next year. The report said more than 50 Norwegian oil and gas companies including Equinor and the oil and energy ministry had been the subject of a cyber attack in 2014.

"Russian, Chinese and other countries' intelligence services have large technological and human resources, and they work long-term, purposefully and with a large degree of patience," the counterintelligence service said.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Non-bailable warrant against Rita Bahuguna Joshi in model-code violation case

An Uttar Pradesh court issued a non-bailable warrant against BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Thursday in connection with an eight-year-old case of violation of model code of conduct. Special MPMLA court judge P K Rai also issued notice regard...

Sebi says 63 Moons offering STP services without approval

Regulator Sebi on Thursday said 63 Moons Technologies has been offering STP services without its approval and allowed the company to provide such services for three more months to clients in order to avoid any possible disruptions for secur...

Harish Rawat sits on fast to demand funds for Haridwar Kumbh

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Thursday sat on a silent fast on the banks of the Ganga river here, demanding allocation of funds from the Centre for KumbhSitting at the Kisan ghat here, the Congress leader said the Centre...

Pune: Cops bust hawala racket, Rs 3.47 crore seized

Pune police on Thursday claimed to have unearthed a hawala racket with the seizure of over Rs 3.47 crore cash. The hawala ring came to light during the ongoing investigation into gutka seizure, the police said.In November this year, the cri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020