Macron says French arms sales to Egypt will not be conditional on human rights

Macron says French arms sales to Egypt will not be conditional on human rightsReuters | Paris | Updated: 07-12-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 17:41 IST
President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he would not condition the future sale of French arms to Egypt on human rights because he did not want to weaken Cairo's ability to counter terrorism in the region.
France views Egypt and its leader, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, as a bulwark against Islamist militants in the Sinai peninsular and Libya.
