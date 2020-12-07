Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED gets custody of Shiv Sena MLA's 'aide' till December 8

Eds Clubbing LGB 1 and updating with order of the sessions court Mumbai, Dec 7 PTIA special court here on Monday granted the Enforcement Directorate ED a one-day custody of Amit Chandole, an alleged aide of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, arrested in a money laundering case, hours after the Bombay High Court directed it to reconsider the agencys plea for further remand of the accused.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 18:28 IST
ED gets custody of Shiv Sena MLA's 'aide' till December 8

(Eds: Clubbing LGB 1 and updating with order of the sessions court) Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI)A special court here on Monday granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) a one-day custody of Amit Chandole, an alleged aide of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, arrested in a money laundering case, hours after the Bombay High Court directed it to reconsider the agency's plea for further remand of the accused. Granting Chandole's custody to the ED till December 8, additional sessions judge Milind Kurtadikar directed that he be produced before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on December 9 at 3 pm.

Earlier in the day, the Bombay High Court quashed and set aside the order of a special holiday sessions court which had rejected the ED's plea for extension of Chandole's custody. Chandole is an alleged associate of Sarnaik who is an accused in a money laundering case under the PMLA.

A special holiday sessions judge on November 29 rejected the plea of the ED for extension of remand of Chandole, who was arrested by the agency on November 25. The ED is probing Chandole's role and alleged suspect dealings with Sarnaik and a private firm providing security services.

On Monday, Justice Prithviraj Chavan of the HC directed the special court to "reconsider" the ED's prayer for further custody of Chandole and "pass appropriate orders by the end of the day". Justice Chavan had directed all parties in the case to appear before the special court at 3 pm on Monday for the reconsideration of the ED's plea.

Judge Kurtadikar observed in his order that the ED had recovered some electronic evidence in the form of mobile and computer data, hard disks etc. since Chandole's initial custodial interrogation. The evidence collected and witness statementsmade it a fit case for grant of further custody to ED, the judge stated.

Chandole's counsel Rizwan Merchant said the former also filed an application before the special court claiming his right under Article 20 (3) of the constitution to maintain silence in order to protect himself from self-incrimination. On Friday, the HC had reserved its order following extensive arguments by ED's counsel Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, and Merchant.

ASG Singh had told the high court that the holiday court had erred in rejecting the ED's plea on November 29. The ASG had argued that the order denying further custody of Chandole was erroneous and bad in law.

He had said that ED was required to sift through voluminous bank records, data, and paper work, including data from the MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) to confront Chandole with it. The same would take time and therefore, his further custody was essential, the ASG had said.

Advocate Merchant had told the HC that the special sessions court had followed due procedure in rejecting ED's request for further custody of Chandole since the agency had failed to place on record, adequate documentary evidence and grounds to show Chandole's involvement in the case. Merchant had also said that the ED was insisting on Chandole's custody only to nail Sarnaik.

The ASG, however, had argued that Chandole was an accused in a case of PMLA, a serious offence that constituted an "organised attempt to disturb the country's economy". He had urged the court to grant Chandole's custody for at least five or six days.

The ED had produced Chandole before the special PMLA court on November 29. The sessions judge had sent Chandole to judicial custody till December 9. The ED will now get the custody of Chandole, who has been lodged in the Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

The case against Chandole and Sarnaik relates to a complaint lodged by Ramesh Iyyer, a former employee of a private security firm, Tops Security Group. Iyyer had alleged that in 2014, in a contract with MMRDA for supply of 350 to 500 guards, the security firm had given only 70 per cent guards and some amount of the amount paid by MMRDA went to private accounts of the accused.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

LF chairman appeals to Bengal people to make 'Bharat Bandh' a success

Left Front chairman Biman Bose onMonday urged the people of West Bengal to make Bharat Bandhon December 8, called by farmers unions over the newagriculture laws, a grand successMaking the appeal on behalf of 16 Left and associateparties, Bo...

Raj Mahajan penned 'Aarti' for his deceased Mother on her first death anniversary

New Delhi India, December 7 ANIMedia Dekho Famous Music Director Raj Mahajan is creating headlines these days. It may sound weird but this time, he penned an Aarti for his deceased mother and produced the same. AartiMaa Indira Ki already re...

Germany should prioritise nursing home residents for COVID-19 shots - expert panel

Germany should administer its first COVID-19 vaccines to residents and staff in senior citizen and nursing homes, as well as those aged over 80, according to draft recommendations by its expert panel seen by Reuters on Monday. Other priorit...

Vanessa Hudgens impresses in her stylish attire at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Hollywood actor Vanessa Hudgens spiced up the red carpet on Sunday local time with her sleek and chic look at the MTV Movie TV Awards Greatest of All Time Special. According to E News, the 31-year-old actor slayed it completely at the star...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020