Lawyers of all Delhi district courts support farmers' call for Bharat Bandh

The Coordination Committees of all the district courts in the national capital have extended their support to the farmers' call for 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 as a sign of protest against the recently enacted farm laws. "Advocates of all district courts of Delhi will demonstrate peacefully on December 8, 2020, in support of farmers by joining the peaceful protest in their respective court complexes," Coordination Committee Chairman Sanjeev Nasiar said.

Earlier, former Bar Council of Delhi Chairman advocate KC Mittal had said that lawyers will also suffer due to the new farm laws, under which mediation for dispute resolution will be conducted by persons appointed by sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) ousting all lawyer appointments. Mittal had said that all civil disputes, as per the new law, will be adjudicated by sub-divisional magistrates. He had said that the issues relating to contracts, agreements, partnerships, companies, limited liability partnerships, and sponsors to act as a facilitator and legally authorized agent under these laws are to protect the interest of businesses.

The call for 'Bharat Bandh' by the farmers, protesting at the gates of the national capital for the past 12 days, has also gained support from Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiv Sena, National Congress Party (NCP) and left parties. Thousands of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmers' leaders have held several rounds of talks with the government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9.