Maha: Dutch woman held for ramming stolen vehicle into car

A 24-year-old Dutch woman tourist has been arrested for allegedly ramming a stolen jeep into a car in Satara in Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday evening near Vijaynagar on Patan-Karad road, and she had stolen the vehicle from the roadside, a Satara police station official said.

The woman, hailing from the Netherlands, was in India on a tourist visa. While, earlier in the day, officials had said her visa had expired and she was overstaying in the country, later they clarified that a scrutiny of documents had revealed her visa was valid till December 26.

The Karad city police registered a case under various Indian Penal Code sections, including theft, and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, he said..