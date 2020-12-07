Woman killed by leopard in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

A 65-year-old woman was killedby a leopard in North Brahmapuri forest division inChandrapur, the 30 death in the district this year due to bigcats, 23 of which were caused by tigers, an official said onMonday

Sayatrabai Shriram Thengari (65) of Chichgaon (Dorli)was returning home from her farm when the leopard attacked andkiller her, said N R Pravin, Chief Conservator of Forests

This year, leopards have killed six people in thedistrict, while 23 were fatalities in tiger attacks and oneperson was killed by a wild boar.