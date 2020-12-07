Property dealer held for raping elderly woman

A 34-year-old property dealer wasarrested in Goa on Monday for allegedly raping an elderlywoman under the pretext of showing her a property in aforested area near here, police said

The accused, Anil Tigga, took the woman, who is in her60s, to a forested area on the outskirts of Panaji where heallegedly raped her, an Agassaim police station official said

The accused has been arrested on the charge of rape,he added.