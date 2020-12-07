Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAD to hold Akhand Path to kick-start 100 year celebrations of the party

On the completion of 100 years of the party, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will hold an Akhand Path at Sri Akal Takht from December 12 to 14 and has cancelled its three-day programme which was scheduled to be held at Sri Anandpur Sahib due to ongoing farmers' agitation.

ANI | Chandigarh, Punjab | Updated: 07-12-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 22:35 IST
SAD to hold Akhand Path to kick-start 100 year celebrations of the party
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal (photo/ANI)Sukhbir Singh Badal. Image Credit: ANI

On the completion of 100 years of the party, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will hold an Akhand Path at Sri Akal Takht from December 12 to 14 and has canceled its three-day program which was scheduled to be held at Sri Anandpur Sahib due to ongoing farmers' agitation. The announcement has come after the meeting of the party's core committee held last night which was presided over by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Disclosing this, party spokesman Dr. Daljit Singh Cheema said, "Thousands of Akali workers were participating in the ongoing protest on the border with Delhi. He said it was felt that the ongoing Kisan agitation would suffer in case a large scale three-day event was held at Sri Anandpur Sahib as planned by the party. "It was accordingly decided that an Akhand Path would be held at Sri Akal Takht to mark the occasion and that the same would culminate on December 14." The core committee of SAD also gave its support to the Bharat Bandh call given by farmer organizations for tomorrow. The committee also appealed to Punjabis as well as people across the country to show solidarity with the farmers on the occasion. It also announced that the central government should repeal the three agricultural marketing laws immediately and guarantee assured government procurement at minimum support price (MSP) as a statutory right.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Medium danger avalanche warning issued for higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir

As winter has set in, the disaster management authority of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday issued a medium danger avalanche warning for several parts of the state. According to a notice issued by the Disaster Management Authority of J-Ks govern...

Ghana votes as candidates offer routes out of economic crisis

Ghanaians voted on Monday in what is expected to be a close race between President Nana Akufo-Addo and his main rival John Mahama, who are offering competing plans to end an economic crisis. Eyes are on the West African powerhouse to see if...

MP: Woman dead, two critical as fire breaks out in house

A woman was charred to death and her husband and his colleague sustained serious burns on Monday night when their house caught fire near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, police said. The blaze erupted at the servant quarters of the state governmen...

Farmers' protest: Parkash Singh Badal seeks PM's personal intervention in finding solution

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his personal intervention in reaching a solution to get the stalemate broken. This comes ahead of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020