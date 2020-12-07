Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baijal reviews preparedness for COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday chaired a meeting with Principal Secretary (Health) and Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and additional director of Serum Institute of India (SII) to review preparedness for COVID-19 vaccination in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 23:56 IST
Baijal reviews preparedness for COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi
Delhi LG Anil Baijal meeting with health and SII officials on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday chaired a meeting with Principal Secretary (Health) and Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and additional director of Serum Institute of India (SII) to review preparedness for COVID-19 vaccination in the national capital. "Chaired meeting to review preparedness for COVID19 vaccination in Delhi with the Chief Secretary, Pr. Secretary (Health) and DGHS along with Shri Prakash K. Singh, Additional Director of Serum Institute of India," Baijal said in a tweet.

"Directed completion of all required tasks in a time-bound manner so as to ensure smooth and systematic roll-out of COVID19 vaccination, as envisaged by PMO India," he added. SII has applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking emergency use authorisation for COVID-19 vaccine `Covishield' in the country.

Delhi reported 1,674 new COVID-19 cases, 3,818 recoveries and 63 deaths on Monday. The total number of cases in the national capital has gone up to 5,93,924 including 5,61,732 recoveries and 22,486 active cases. The death toll stands at 9,706, according to Delhi Health Department. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-Phone camera may replace labs in novel testing approach; virus mutations linked to COVID-19 severity

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Phone cameras may replace lab equipment in COVID-19 testi...

Trump adviser Navarro violated law against political activity - federal watchdog

U.S. President Donald Trumps trade adviser Peter Navarro violated federal law on several occasions by engaging in political activity in his official capacity, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel said in a report sent to Trump on Monday.The f...

Man arrested for killing girlfriend's father in northeast Delhi

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killed his girlfriends father in northeast Delhis Sonia Vihar area after he refused his marriage proposal for his daughter, police said on Monday. The accused Suraj Kumar, a resident of Sonia Vih...

Romanian PM Orban resigns, his party hopes to stay in govt

Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban resigned on Monday after his Liberal party lost Sundays parliamentary election, but his centrist camp appeared in pole position to form a coalition government against the victorious opposition leftists....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020