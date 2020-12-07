Baijal reviews preparedness for COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday chaired a meeting with Principal Secretary (Health) and Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and additional director of Serum Institute of India (SII) to review preparedness for COVID-19 vaccination in the national capital. "Chaired meeting to review preparedness for COVID19 vaccination in Delhi with the Chief Secretary, Pr. Secretary (Health) and DGHS along with Shri Prakash K. Singh, Additional Director of Serum Institute of India," Baijal said in a tweet.

"Directed completion of all required tasks in a time-bound manner so as to ensure smooth and systematic roll-out of COVID19 vaccination, as envisaged by PMO India," he added. SII has applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking emergency use authorisation for COVID-19 vaccine `Covishield' in the country.

Delhi reported 1,674 new COVID-19 cases, 3,818 recoveries and 63 deaths on Monday. The total number of cases in the national capital has gone up to 5,93,924 including 5,61,732 recoveries and 22,486 active cases. The death toll stands at 9,706, according to Delhi Health Department. (ANI)