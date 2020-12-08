Slaughtered cattle carcass found in drain in Dwarka, cops suspended for negligence

Carcass of cattle were found in a drain in Dwarka Sector 23 police station limits, Delhi Police said on Monday. Following this two police personnel have been suspended for negligence of duty.

"Slaughtered bodies of cattle were found in a drain in Dwarka Sector 23 police station limits. Veterinary doctor, forensic and crime teams visited the spot. Two Police personnel have been suspended for negligence of duty," said Delhi Police. Legal action is being taken and further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Farmers' protest: Delhi Police fire tear gas shells to disperse farmers at Singhu border