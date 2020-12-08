Left Menu
Development News Edition

Security forces recover 9 landmines in Latehar district

A joint team of police and CRPF recovered nine landmines planted by Maoists in Jharkhands Latehar district, an officer said on Tuesday. After the seizure of the landmines, search operation against the Maoists have been intensified in Palamu and Latehar districts, the officer added.

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 08-12-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 11:08 IST
Security forces recover 9 landmines in Latehar district

A joint team of police and CRPF recovered nine landmines planted by Maoists in Jharkhand's Latehar district, an officer said on Tuesday. The security forces during a search operation on Monday detected wires on the Medininagar-Ranchi road near Dumuhan, about 40 km from here, the officer said.

The wires were connected to nine landmines planted by the Maoists on the road to target the security forces, he said. After the seizure of the landmines, search operation against the Maoists have been intensified in Palamu and Latehar districts, the officer added.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two dead as car hits motorcycle in UP's Pratapgarh

Two young men riding a motorcycle died after being hit by a car on the Lucknow-Varanasi road here, police said on Tuesday. The victims, Taufeeq 20 and Shoaib 18, were returning home on Monday evening when the accident took place, Additional...

Farmers protest across India against Modi's liberalisation

Farmers protests against new laws liberalising agricultural markets spread across India on Tuesday, as farm organisations called for a nationwide strike after inconclusive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modis government.In eastern and w...

Canara Bank shares zoom nearly 8 pc

Shares of Canara Bank on Tuesday gained nearly 8 per cent after the firm set the floor price for its qualified institutional placement QIP to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore. The stock jumped 7.52 per cent to Rs 126.40 at the BSE.On the NSE, it ...

SC agrees to hear plea of Maha governor against HC's show cause notice for contempt

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari against issuance of a show cause notice by the Uttarakhand High Court on a petition seeking contempt proceedings against him for his alleged fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020