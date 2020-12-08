Telangana reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 682 new COVID-19 cases, 761 discharges and three deaths were reported in Telangana on Monday. The state Health Department said the total count of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 2,74,540 including 2,65,367 discharges and 1,477 deaths.

The active cases currently stand at 7,696. While 1,477 deaths reported in Telangana till Monday. India reported 26,567 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, taking the tally to 97,03,770, according to a data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

The total new active coronavirus cases 3,83,866 after 39,045 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours. The overall recoveries reached 91,78,946. With 385 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,40,958. (ANI)