Uttarakhand Cong chief among others detained over protest on Bharat Bandh

Uttarakhand's Congress chief Pritam Singh among other party leaders and workers were detained on Tuesday following their protest in support of Bharat Bandh. The arrested Congress leaders have been taken to police lines.

SP City Sweta Choubey told ANI that Congress leaders and the party workers blocked roads on the Clock Tower, due to which they have been detained. The Bharat Bandh or the nationwide strike called by farmers' union started on Tuesday against the Centre's agricultural sector laws demanding the immediate recall of the farm laws.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Leaders of farmer groups have held several rounds of talks with the government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9. (ANI)