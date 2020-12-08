Shopkeepers in Delhi market tie black ribbons to support farmers' Bharat Bandh

Several shopkeepers and lawyers in than national capital on Tuesday extended their support to farmers' 'Bharat Bandh' call against the Centre's farm laws. In Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market, shopkeepers tied black ribbons around their arms to extend solidarity with farmers.

"We are doing this to show our support for the farmers' cause. Why can not the government grant a simple demand of the Minimum Support Price (MSP)," said Satish, one of the shopkeepers at Sarojini Nagar Market. All India Lawyers' Union also protested at Tis Hazari District Court in support of Bharat Bandh. "The central government's response to protest is a matter of concern. Legal fraternity stands with farmers. These laws are neither in favor of farmers nor of lawyers," said Sanjeev Nasiar, Tis Hazari Bar association president.

Delhi's Azadpur Mandi and all other mandis in the city also remain closed, in support of the 'Bharat Bandh' call by farmers. Meanwhile, at the Delhi-Noida border, a farmer representative from Bharatiya Kisan Union urged protesters to let an ambulance pass without any obstruction.

With the ongoing farmers' agitation against the newly enacted farm laws entering the 13th day, along with a call for Bharat bandh on Tuesday, the traffic near the borders of the national capital region remained affected as multiple borders between Delhi and neighbouring states remained closed for commuters. Meanwhile, a huge force of security personnel has been deployed at Singhu border between Haryana and Delhi.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmers' leaders have held several rounds of talks with the central government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9. (ANI)