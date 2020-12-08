Trespass case against Telangana Minister, others

Hyderabad, Dec 8 (PTI): A case of trespass has been registered against Telangana Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, his son and others here after a woman accused them of grabbing her land, police said on Tuesday. The FIR was registered on December 6 under IPC section 447 (criminal trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against the minister and others at Dundigal police station after the woman approached the High Court, they said.

A police official said the woman had filed a petition before the police in February this year over the matter. However after the inquiry, it was found to be a false complaint and hence no case was registered. Subsequently the woman's counsel filed a writ in the High Court.

The woman in her complaint stated that her mother is 'Pattadar' (owner) of the land here located in between the two hospitals of the Minister, and he allegedly threatened them to sell the land to him to which they refused. She further alleged that the minister's henchmen occupied 20 guntas (a gunta is 1/40th of an acre) of her land and constructed a compound wall, police said.

The woman also accused the minister of creating a fake agreement that the land was sold to one of his henchmen and they were denying entry to her.