Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trespass case against Telangana Minister, others

Hyderabad, Dec 8 PTI A case of trespass has been registered against Telangana Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, his son and others here after a woman accused them of grabbing her land, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-12-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 19:56 IST
Trespass case against Telangana Minister, others

Hyderabad, Dec 8 (PTI): A case of trespass has been registered against Telangana Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, his son and others here after a woman accused them of grabbing her land, police said on Tuesday. The FIR was registered on December 6 under IPC section 447 (criminal trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against the minister and others at Dundigal police station after the woman approached the High Court, they said.

A police official said the woman had filed a petition before the police in February this year over the matter. However after the inquiry, it was found to be a false complaint and hence no case was registered. Subsequently the woman's counsel filed a writ in the High Court.

The woman in her complaint stated that her mother is 'Pattadar' (owner) of the land here located in between the two hospitals of the Minister, and he allegedly threatened them to sell the land to him to which they refused. She further alleged that the minister's henchmen occupied 20 guntas (a gunta is 1/40th of an acre) of her land and constructed a compound wall, police said.

The woman also accused the minister of creating a fake agreement that the land was sold to one of his henchmen and they were denying entry to her.PTI VVK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CR frontline staff saved 13 lives in 2020, 21 in 2019

Frontline staff like RPF, ticket checkers and police, have managed to save the lives of 13 people at various Central Railway stations in 2020, officials said on Tuesday. Of these, six people were saved in Kalyan station, with most of the in...

Sebi bars Minance Technologies, 3 others for unregistered portfolio management activities

Markets regulator Sebi has barred Minance Technologies Pvt Ltd MTPL and three individuals from the securities market for carrying out unregistered portfolio management activities. They have also been directed to cease and desist from acting...

Nadda begins 2-day visit to Bengal on Wednesday

BJP president J P Nadda will pay a two-day visit to West Bengal starting Wednesday during which he will attend various programmes aimed at strengthening the party organisation ahead of the Assembly elections early next year. In a statement,...

Courts have been innovative in adopting technology: Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that one of the most encouraging developments in the recent times is how progressive and innovative the Indian courts have been in adopting technology. Kant while addressing a virtual event organised by the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020