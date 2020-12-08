U.S. to impose sanctions on Iranian official, university - U.S. official
The United States plans to impose terrorism-related sanctions on Hasan Irlu, Iran's ambassador to the Houthis, and on Al-Mustafa International University, a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday. The official described Irlu as an official of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps's Quds Force and called the university a platform for Quds Force operations abroad, saying both would be sanctioned under U.S. Executive Order 13224. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:06 IST
