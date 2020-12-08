Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. to impose sanctions on Iranian official, university - U.S. official

The United States plans to impose terrorism-related sanctions on Hasan Irlu, Iran's ambassador to the Houthis, and on Al-Mustafa International University, a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday. The official described Irlu as an official of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps's Quds Force and called the university a platform for Quds Force operations abroad, saying both would be sanctioned under U.S. Executive Order 13224. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:06 IST
U.S. to impose sanctions on Iranian official, university - U.S. official

The United States plans to impose terrorism-related sanctions on Hasan Irlu, Iran's ambassador to the Houthis, and on Al-Mustafa International University, a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The official described Irlu as an official of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps's Quds Force and called the university a platform for Quds Force operations abroad, saying both would be sanctioned under U.S. Executive Order 13224. The U.S. Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CR frontline staff saved 13 lives in 2020, 21 in 2019

Frontline staff like RPF, ticket checkers and police, have managed to save the lives of 13 people at various Central Railway stations in 2020, officials said on Tuesday. Of these, six people were saved in Kalyan station, with most of the in...

Sebi bars Minance Technologies, 3 others for unregistered portfolio management activities

Markets regulator Sebi has barred Minance Technologies Pvt Ltd MTPL and three individuals from the securities market for carrying out unregistered portfolio management activities. They have also been directed to cease and desist from acting...

Nadda begins 2-day visit to Bengal on Wednesday

BJP president J P Nadda will pay a two-day visit to West Bengal starting Wednesday during which he will attend various programmes aimed at strengthening the party organisation ahead of the Assembly elections early next year. In a statement,...

Courts have been innovative in adopting technology: Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that one of the most encouraging developments in the recent times is how progressive and innovative the Indian courts have been in adopting technology. Kant while addressing a virtual event organised by the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020