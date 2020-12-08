2 ex-officials of labour board held for embezzlement of funds in Punjab

Two former officials of the Punjab Labour Welfare Board have been arrested for their alleged involvement in misappropriation of government funds. The officials are Sucha Singh Bandi, a former deputy welfare commissioner, and Jagdeep Singh Saini, a former deputy controller finance and accounts (DCFA), an official spokesperson of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau said.

The bureau has already held Hina, an accounts assistant of the department, in connection with this case. Hina, in connivance with these former officials, have caused a loss of Rs 1,56,91,063 to the state exchequer, the spokesperson said.