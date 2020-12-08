Mexican President wants bill regulating foreign agents to be approved this year

Mexican President wants bill regulating foreign agents to be approved this yearReuters | Monterrey | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:26 IST
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he wants a new bill to tighten restrictions on "foreign agents" operating in Mexico to be approved this year, in a move that is widely seen as aimed at U.S. counter-narcotics officials.
Lopez Obrador said in his regular morning news conference that the new law is necessary because there is not currently a clear regulatory framework in place for foreign agents.
