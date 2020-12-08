Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican President wants bill regulating foreign agents to be approved this year

Reuters | Monterrey | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:26 IST
Mexican President wants bill regulating foreign agents to be approved this year

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he wants a new bill to tighten restrictions on "foreign agents" operating in Mexico to be approved this year, in a move that is widely seen as aimed at U.S. counter-narcotics officials.

Lopez Obrador said in his regular morning news conference that the new law is necessary because there is not currently a clear regulatory framework in place for foreign agents.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID, Vijay's selfie, Kohli top Twitter trends in India this year

COVID-19, Tamil actor Vijays selfie with his fans, Virat Kohlis post about Anushka Sharmas pregnancy, Ramayan and Mahabharat were some of the most popular topics of conversations in the country during the year on TwitterAccording to Twitter...

CR frontline staff saved 13 lives in 2020, 21 in 2019

Frontline staff like RPF, ticket checkers and police, have managed to save the lives of 13 people at various Central Railway stations in 2020, officials said on Tuesday. Of these, six people were saved in Kalyan station, with most of the in...

Sebi bars Minance Technologies, 3 others for unregistered portfolio management activities

Markets regulator Sebi has barred Minance Technologies Pvt Ltd MTPL and three individuals from the securities market for carrying out unregistered portfolio management activities. They have also been directed to cease and desist from acting...

Nadda begins 2-day visit to Bengal on Wednesday

BJP president J P Nadda will pay a two-day visit to West Bengal starting Wednesday during which he will attend various programmes aimed at strengthening the party organisation ahead of the Assembly elections early next year. In a statement,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020