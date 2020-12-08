Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 held including a 'most wanted' criminal from Sonipat

Haryana Police has arrested three accused including a most wanted criminal, from Sonipat district, on Tuesday. Police have also recovered four illegal pistols, 13 cartridges and one bike from their possession.

ANI | Sonipat (Haryana) | Updated: 08-12-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 21:01 IST
3 held including a 'most wanted' criminal from Sonipat
Representaive Image. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Police has arrested three accused including a most wanted criminal, from Sonipat district, on Tuesday. Police have also recovered four illegal pistols, 13 cartridges and one bike from their possession. "The arrested accused were identified as Sohit alias Rancho and his two aides Rahul alias Kala and Rahul alias Bijender. All were residents of Mokhra in Rohtak," police said. Rohtak Police had declared a reward of Rs 25,000 on Sohit.

After receiving a tip-off, the joint team of Special Task Force (STF) of Gurugram and Sonipat tried to nab the accused when they opened fire at the cops. Police fired back in self-defence in which the two accused Sohit and Rahul sustained bullet injuries on their legs. Later, all three got apprehended near Gymkhana Club. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital while the other has been taken into custody. Preliminary probe reveals that all were wanted in over half a dozen criminal cases registered at different police stations of Bhiwani and Rohtak districts.

"More details will be taken after taking them on remand. Further investigation is underway", he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Business briefs 2

Yes Bank on Tuesday said it has launched Yes Private Prime Credit Card for Indias affluent and ultra high networth individual. The product is thoughtfully curated to provide a differentiated offering with global privileges and experiences a...

Trump lawyer Giuliani, suffering from COVID-19, to attend virtual hearing -source

President Donald Trumps lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was recently hospitalized with COVID-19, will attend a virtual hearing this week with Georgia lawmakers over Trumps flagging effort to overturn his election loss, a source said on Tuesday.Tr...

Killing of BJP worker kicks off political storm in poll bound Bengal

The BJP and the TMC Tuesday sparred over the circumstances in which a saffron party worker was killed the previous day in Siliguri, with the former demanding a CBI probe into the incident while the state government handed over the investiga...

Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks

A day before the governments crucial sixth round of talks with representatives of protesting farmers, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met a select group of union leaders in a bid to break the deadlock. Sources said 13 farmer leaders were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020