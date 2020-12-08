3 held including a 'most wanted' criminal from Sonipat

Haryana Police has arrested three accused including a most wanted criminal, from Sonipat district, on Tuesday. Police have also recovered four illegal pistols, 13 cartridges and one bike from their possession. "The arrested accused were identified as Sohit alias Rancho and his two aides Rahul alias Kala and Rahul alias Bijender. All were residents of Mokhra in Rohtak," police said. Rohtak Police had declared a reward of Rs 25,000 on Sohit.

After receiving a tip-off, the joint team of Special Task Force (STF) of Gurugram and Sonipat tried to nab the accused when they opened fire at the cops. Police fired back in self-defence in which the two accused Sohit and Rahul sustained bullet injuries on their legs. Later, all three got apprehended near Gymkhana Club. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital while the other has been taken into custody. Preliminary probe reveals that all were wanted in over half a dozen criminal cases registered at different police stations of Bhiwani and Rohtak districts.

"More details will be taken after taking them on remand. Further investigation is underway", he added. (ANI)