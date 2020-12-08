Left Menu
Development News Edition

Courts have been innovative in adopting technology: Kant

Kant while addressing a virtual event organised by the Niti Aayog in association with Patna High Court also shared his appreciation for Chief Justice of Patna High Court Sanjay Karol for his progressive and visionary outlook.One of the most encouraging developments recently is how progressive and in fact innovative the courts have been in adopting technology, an official statement said quoting Kant.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 21:09 IST
Courts have been innovative in adopting technology: Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that one of the most encouraging developments in the recent times is how progressive and innovative the Indian courts have been in adopting technology. Kant while addressing a virtual event organised by the Niti Aayog in association with Patna High Court also shared his appreciation for Chief Justice of Patna High Court Sanjay Karol for his progressive and visionary outlook.

''One of the most encouraging developments recently is how progressive and in fact innovative the courts have been in adopting technology,'' an official statement said quoting Kant. The Niti Aayog CEO further said the meeting is the start of a collaborative exercise that sets into motion the use of technology towards efficient and affordable access to justice in our post-pandemic response. The meeting was held on December 7, 2020, with a focus on Online Dispute Resolution (ODR).

According to the statement, justice Karol in his address affirmed that all officers of Patna High Court have taken a vow since March of this year to transform justice delivery. ''We are dealing with a huge pendency of very old cases and new cases are arising. It requires a huge transformation in mindsets to deal with this challenge,'' the statement said, quoting justice Karol. Over 1,000 attendees participated in the online meeting, with participation from the entire Bihar Judiciary. At the meeting, the participants deliberated on the way forward for ensuring equitable and effective justice delivery for one and all, the statement said.

ODR is the resolution of disputes, particularly small and medium value cases, using digital technology and techniques of alternate dispute resolution (ADR), such as negotiation, mediation, and arbitration. Noting that while courts are becoming digitized through the efforts of the judiciary, more effective, scalable, and collaborative mechanisms of containment and resolution are urgently needed, the statement said ODR can help resolve disputes efficiently and affordably..

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Business briefs 2

Yes Bank on Tuesday said it has launched Yes Private Prime Credit Card for Indias affluent and ultra high networth individual. The product is thoughtfully curated to provide a differentiated offering with global privileges and experiences a...

Trump lawyer Giuliani, suffering from COVID-19, to attend virtual hearing -source

President Donald Trumps lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was recently hospitalized with COVID-19, will attend a virtual hearing this week with Georgia lawmakers over Trumps flagging effort to overturn his election loss, a source said on Tuesday.Tr...

Killing of BJP worker kicks off political storm in poll bound Bengal

The BJP and the TMC Tuesday sparred over the circumstances in which a saffron party worker was killed the previous day in Siliguri, with the former demanding a CBI probe into the incident while the state government handed over the investiga...

Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks

A day before the governments crucial sixth round of talks with representatives of protesting farmers, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met a select group of union leaders in a bid to break the deadlock. Sources said 13 farmer leaders were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020