Court grants custody parole to accused in NE Delhi violence case for writing exam

A Delhi Court on Tuesday granted custody parole to a man, arrested in connection with north-east Delhi violence case, for the purpose of appearing in Delhi Police Constable exam on December 9. Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav allowed accused Yogesh's plea seeking custody parole to appear in the examination of Delhi Police Constable to be held on December 9.

The Counsel for the applicant SS Rajora submitted that the applicant Yogesh is required to reach at the examination centre at noon. Special Public Prosecutor DK Bhatia said he has no objection to grant of custody parole to the applicant for appearing in the examination. The court ordered that the applicant Yogesh is admitted to custody parole for a period for seven hours on December 9. The court also directed Superintendent of Mandoli to get the admit card of the applicant downloaded and then make necessary arrangements to take him to the examination centre at Dwarka and to ensure that he reaches at his examination centre at or before time and returns back to the jail after the examination is over.

Yogesh has been arrested by Delhi Police in a case relating to north-east Delhi violence. More than 750 cases were registered over the northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured. (ANI)