Centre develops 'Co-WIN' app to self-register for COVID-19 vaccine

Union Health Ministry had developed a digital platform 'Co-WIN' for real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine. It will enable people to get themselves registered for vaccination. While addressing a press conference, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "The digital platform Co-WIN application and Dashboard will help monitor the entire vaccination process."

"The platform includes a free downloadable mobile application which can help record vaccine data. One can register themselves on it if they want the vaccine," Bhushan said. There are five modules in Co-WIN platform, these are administrator module, registration module, vaccination module, beneficiary acknowledgement module and report module.

The administrator module is for the administrators who will be conducting these vaccination sessions. Through these modules, they can create sessions and the respective vaccinators and managers will be notified. Registration module is for people to get registered themselves for vaccination. It will upload bulk data on co-morbidity provided by local authorities or by surveyors.

Vaccination module will verify beneficiary details and update vaccination status while the beneficiary acknowledgement module will send SMS to beneficiaries and also generate QR(matrix barcode)-based certificates after one gets vaccinated. Report module will prepare reports of how many vaccine sessions have been conducted, how many people have attended those, and on how many people have dropped out.

The mobile application will also send real-time data of temperature of the cold-storage facilities to the main server, Health Secretary said. While talking on the adverse event, Bhushan said, "There is a need to prepare people to accept some adverse effects as happen with all vaccines."

Bhushan said that there are six COVID-19 vaccine candidates in different clinical trial stages being developed by various manufacturers in India. (ANI)