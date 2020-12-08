Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana: Process for selecting next TPCC president initiated

The process of selecting the next president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has begun after the resignation of Uttam Kumar Reddy as the state president.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 08-12-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 23:35 IST
Telangana: Process for selecting next TPCC president initiated
Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The process of selecting the next president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has begun after the resignation of Uttam Kumar Reddy as the state president. With Uttam Kumar Reddy resignation as the president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, the Congress party's high command has initiated the process for selecting the next president for Congress in Telangana.

Marri Shashidhar Reddy, senior Telangana Congress Leader, speaking to ANI said, "After the resignation of Uttam Kumar Reddy as the president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), the high command of Congress has initiated the process for selecting the next president for Congress in Telangana by seeking the opinion of the senior leaders of Telangana Congress." "It is really important that the person who is to become the next president of TPCC must be a loyalist and committed to the ideals of the party. Doing so will instil confidence in the core members of the party," Shashidhar added.

He further said, "Over the years, we have lost elections and this issue must be reviewed and the next president must be able to send a strong message that Congress party stands again and expose the mistakes of both Telangana government as well as the central government. Over the years, we couldn't reach out to the people and talk to them over the various issues the people are facing and all these issues have to addressed while selecting the next president for Congress in Telangana." (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

Stadia expands to eight new European countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch PM: Social curbs through holidays due to rising infections

Social curbs in the Netherlands will be extended through the end-of-year holidays due to stubbornly high COVID-19 infection rates, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.Rutte made the announcement after figures showed that infecti...

After BJP workers' demand for his removal, Deb to ask people if he should remain CM

Two days after a group of ruling BJP supporters shouted slogans demanding the removal of the chief minister in front of the partys central observer Vinod Sonkar, Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday said that he is ready to quit if people want him t...

FACTBOX-Britain ditches threat to break EU exit treaty: What happens next?

Britain said on Tuesday it would drop clauses in draft domestic legislation that breached the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement after it clinched a deal with the European Union over how to manage the Ireland-Northern Ireland border.WHAT IS THE DE...

CBI files supplementary charge sheets in 2 Vyapam scam cases

The CBI has filed supplementary charge sheets in two separate cases related to pre-medical test-2009 and transport constable recruitment test-2012 conducted by Vyapam in Madhya Pradesh, officials said Tuesday. In the supplementary charge sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020