DGP Dilbag Singh reviews functioning of J-K Police Housing Corporation

The Director-General of Police in Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh, who is also chairman of Jammu Kashmir Police Housing Cooperation, reviewed the functioning of the corporation and gave on spot directions with regard to further improvement in the corporation on Monday.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-12-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 23:43 IST
Jammu and Kashmir, DGP, Dilbag Singh (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Director-General of Police in Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh, who is also chairman of Jammu Kashmir Police Housing Cooperation, reviewed the functioning of the corporation and gave on spot directions with regard to further improvement in the corporation on Monday. According to the notice issued by Police Media Centre PHQ of Jammu, "During the meeting, 23 projects under Police modernization program and 5 projects under Security Related Expenditure (SRE) were discussed."

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP directed the officers to use new technologies in the construction of different buildings for supervision and management. He impressed upon the officers to visit the project sites to access the pace of work on ground for completing the projects in time. He said that visiting the sites will help ensure optimum use of the land and the buildings. The DGP directed the officers to complete the unfinished works which can be completed with some resources, and funds. He also directed the MD JKPHC to make master plans of all the police colonies in Jammu and Kashmir. The DGP advised the officers to ensure the quality of works and added that future construction areas be marked specifically.

The DGP assured the officers that the requirement of funds for the projects that are stalled at present will be taken up with MHA. He directed that the Board meetings of the corporation ration must be conducted as per schedule. The DGP was given a detailed briefing by the Managing Director JK Police Housing Corporation, Deepak Kumar about the projects in hand and also about the projects which will be taken in near future. The MD placed the requirement of funds and liabilities acquired before the DGP. He also put forth the requirement of some manpower in the meeting. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

