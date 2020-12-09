UNESCO, ICIC to boost collaboration on promoting, implementing access to information laws

This was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between UNESCO and the International Conference of Information Commissioners (ICIC).

The two parties were represented by Xing Qu, Deputy Director-General of UNESCO, and Elizabeth Denham, the Chair of the ICIC Governance Working Group and the UK Information Commissioner.

The two parties said the MoU would give further impetus and synergy to collaboration, with a special focus on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development which encourages the promotion and monitoring of access to information laws and the strengthening of their implementation.

Another important area of cooperation will be research and projects, such as online courses aimed to instruct information access practitioners and experts about relevant policies and practices. The third area of work foresees cooperation in institutional development and capacity building as well as the promotion of the International Day for Universal Access to Information.

The signing ceremony was followed by a round table discussion, featuring prominent speakers, such as Gloria De la Fuente, President, Chilean Transparency Council; Pansy Tlakula, Chairperson of the Information Regulator of South Africa; and Min Jeong Kim, Head of UNESCO Office in Myanmar.