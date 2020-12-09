Abu Dhabi to resume economic, tourist and entertainment activity within 2 weeks

Abu Dhabi to resume economic, tourist and entertainment activity within 2 weeksReuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-12-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 12:15 IST
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee is working with local authorities in the UAE capital to resume all economic, cultural, tourist and entertainment activities within two weeks, state Abu Dhabi Media said on Wednesday.
The decision comes after the success of precautionary measures against the COVID-19 virus and a low number of confirmed cases, a tweet by Abu Dhabi Media said.