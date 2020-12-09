Merkel: Pandemic is shifting balance of the world economy

Merkel: Pandemic is shifting balance of the world economyReuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-12-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 13:51 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic was shifting the balance of the world economy, with many countries suffering economic downturns due to the coronavirus crisis.
She told the Bundestag lower house of parliament that the economies proving to be the most resilient were those that had managed to get the pandemic under control.
