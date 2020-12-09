Left Menu
Couple dies by suicide in UP's Badaun

Superintendent of Police SP Sankalp Sharma said a probe was underway.He said Ruchis mother has alleged that her daughter was taken away by Singh, and the information is part of the probe. Police are also looking into the honour killing angle and awaiting post-mortem reports, the SP added.

PTI | Badaun | Updated: 09-12-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 14:00 IST
Couple dies by suicide in UP's Badaun

The bodies of a 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old newly married woman were found hanging from a tree in a village here Wednesday morning, with police officials suspecting they had a relationship. They were identified as Om Singh and Ruchi, the police said, adding that the incident took place at Mujahidpur village in the Civil Lines area here.

According to them, Ruchi got married to someone else two months ago and was supposed to leave for her in-laws place with her husband on Tuesday after a ceremony but she left home before it started. Superintendent of Police (SP) Sankalp Sharma said a probe was underway.

He said Ruchi's mother has alleged that her daughter was taken away by Singh, and the information is part of the probe. Police are also looking into the honour killing angle and awaiting post-mortem reports, the SP added.

